Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 354,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 250,883 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $109.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $131.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

