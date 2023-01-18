Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.