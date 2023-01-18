Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
