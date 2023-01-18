Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day moving average is $151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

