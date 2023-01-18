Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

