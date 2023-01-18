Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.7 %

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,531.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,571.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,455.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,309.78.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

