Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nordson by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,822,000 after purchasing an additional 121,864 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,908 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

Nordson Dividend Announcement

NDSN opened at $242.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.44. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $247.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.