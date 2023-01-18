Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 718,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,773,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 605,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

IPG opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.