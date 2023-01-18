Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $259.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $198.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 124.09 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

