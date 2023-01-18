Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 940 ($11.47) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.53) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,015.43.
Pearson Price Performance
PSO opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.