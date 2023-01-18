Peter Mansell Acquires 184,459 Shares of Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) Stock

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM – Get Rating) insider Peter Mansell acquired 184,459 shares of Ora Banda Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,863.47 ($11,016.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ora Banda Mining Limited engages in the exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lithium, and base metal deposits. It holds 100 % interest in the Davyhurst Gold project comprises 92 tenements covering an area of approximately 1,210 square kilometers located in North-West of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

