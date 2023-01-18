Peter Mansell Acquires 184,459 Shares of Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) Stock

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM – Get Rating) insider Peter Mansell acquired 184,459 shares of Ora Banda Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,863.47 ($11,016.30).
Ora Banda Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About Ora Banda Mining
