Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of -0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PME. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

