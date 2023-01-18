Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,709 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.