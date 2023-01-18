Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Activity at Block

Block Trading Up 4.8 %

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,265. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.