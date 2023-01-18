Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.71. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

