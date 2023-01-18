Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,600 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,537 shares of company stock worth $18,053,265 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block Stock Up 4.8 %

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of SQ opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.