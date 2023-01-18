Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,198 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

