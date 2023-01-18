Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 82 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WSM opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

