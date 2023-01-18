Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.8 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,551.54 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,481.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,515.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,812.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.