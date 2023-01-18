Piper Sandler Boosts Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target to $7.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 246.53% from the company’s previous close.

ALGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 1,041.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 564.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

