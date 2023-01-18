Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.