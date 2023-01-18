Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) vs. Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Critical Review

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and Amprius Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.90 million 1.38 -$1.41 million N/A N/A Amprius Technologies $2.77 million 190.89 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Polar Power and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.64%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -26.74% -17.74% -14.44% Amprius Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Polar Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

