Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $217.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.