Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.
Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $217.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.
Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
Featured Stories
