PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $237,316,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $176,318,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.