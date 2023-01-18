Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Primerica by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 16.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 26.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Primerica by 14.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Up 0.6 %

PRI opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $159.47.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRI. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.