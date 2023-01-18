Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.95. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Profire Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 116.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Profire Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,078,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 120,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

