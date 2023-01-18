Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.95. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
