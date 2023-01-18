Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.73 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,340 shares of company stock worth $1,643,954 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Progress Software by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.