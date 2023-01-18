Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Trading Up 0.9 %
PULM stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.77.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 387.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
