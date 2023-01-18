Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRPL. Craig Hallum upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.