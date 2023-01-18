Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
Pushpay Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.
Pushpay Company Profile
Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprises donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.
Further Reading
