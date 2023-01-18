Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issued By KeyCorp

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.07.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $81,277,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 172,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

