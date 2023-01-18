Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leidos in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 2,643.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Leidos by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

