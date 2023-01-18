Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $5.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

NOC stock opened at $455.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $521.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.33. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 11,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

