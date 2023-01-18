Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Cut by Oppenheimer

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $148.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,761 shares of company stock worth $25,501,334. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

