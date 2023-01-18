Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.8 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $161.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.