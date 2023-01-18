Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$668.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$640.27 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$8.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The stock has a market cap of C$474.66 million and a PE ratio of 10.65. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$9.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

