Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Moelis & Company Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 55.92%. The firm had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 354,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 448.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 338,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Moelis & Company by 267.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 274,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 124.6% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 423,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 235,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

