Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.64 per share.

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $455.57 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

