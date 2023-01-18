Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
EQX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.49.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$319.81 million during the quarter.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
