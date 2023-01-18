Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Cut by Analyst

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

HUN opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

