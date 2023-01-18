Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Sunday, January 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $12.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.32. The stock has a market cap of $413.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

