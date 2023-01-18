Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

EPRT opened at $24.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,067,000 after acquiring an additional 505,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.25%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

