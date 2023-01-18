QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 867,586 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,359,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

