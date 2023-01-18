Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.67.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

