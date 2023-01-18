Quilter Plc Sells 23,524 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 409,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,524 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.1% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

