Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT Raised to $50.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -171.38 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after purchasing an additional 242,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.