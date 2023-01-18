Raymond James Downgrades NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) to Outperform

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

