Raymond James Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $539.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $514.00 to $539.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSCI. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $531.70.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $510.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $564.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.81.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

