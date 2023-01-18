Raymond James Lowers Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) to Market Perform

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $3.66 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

