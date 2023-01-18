Raymond James Upgrades Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) to Outperform

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

BNEFF stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.08. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.92%.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.