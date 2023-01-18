Raymond James Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

